WATCH: Man rides around town on "La-Z-Boy"

After suffering a fall, a man now rides around town in style and turning some heads.

Guy Orvis was put on permanent disability after falling, which also ended his career. He had a hard time getting around town, so he came up with a solution.

People all over town love the chair. Orvis is working to build more chairs for others.

