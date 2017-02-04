Northern Iowa pulls away from Indiana State in 65-60 win

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Bennett Koch scored 14 points and Jeremy Morgan added 12 points to lead Northern Iowa past Indiana State 65-60 on Saturday for its sixth win in its last seven games.

Emondre Rickman's layup off an offensive rebound for Indiana State tied the score at 57 with 1:25 to play before the Panthers used an 8-3 run to end the game.

Juwan McCloud made a layup and Klint Carlson followed with a layup to put the Panthers up four with 20 seconds to go. Brenton Scott made a 3 with five seconds to before Morgan sank all four of his free throws in the last 13 seconds. He finished 7-for-8 shooting from the stripe.

Northern Iowa (11-12, 6-6 Missouri Valley) led 27-26 at intermission. Carlson and Jordan Ashton each scored 11 points and McCloud had 10.

Scott led Indiana State (8-16, 2-10) with 16 points before fouling out. Rickman scored 12 points and Everett Clemons collected 12 rebounds.