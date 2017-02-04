Warner named to 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

Former UNI quarterback Kurt Warner has been named to the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, it was announced Saturday night.

Warner was one of seven men named to the class, joining LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, Morten Andersen and Jerry Jones. Warner is the first inductee from the state of Iowa into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the first Panther to receive the honor.

Warner is a two-time NFL MVP and took two different team to the Super Bowl. He ended his career in the league holding several records, including the three highest passing yard totals in Super Bowl history.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native is the fastest player to reach 10,000 passing yards in a career and is also just the third QB to throw 100 touchdown passes for two different teams.

As a Panther, Warner started his senior season in 1993, leading the Panthers to an 8-4 season and a conference championship. He was named the Gateway Conference Offensive MVP on the way to getting the Panthers to the first round of the playoffs.

Warner is still ranked in the top-10 all-time at UNI in career passing efficiency, average yards per pass, and average yards per completion. Warner ended his career in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals where former Panthers David Johnson and Xavier Williams currently play.

