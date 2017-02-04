Atlanta police backfire with tweet about Beyonce and gunfire

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids.More >>
Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids.More >>
Any storms have brief heavy rain and lightning.More >>
Any storms have brief heavy rain and lightning.More >>
Sunshine both days with slightly cooler temperatures compared to Friday.More >>
Sunshine both days with slightly cooler temperatures compared to Friday.More >>
The Iowa Supreme Court has issued an emergency order halting parts of a new abortion law signed by Governor Branstad this morning, according to The Des Moines Register.More >>
The Iowa Supreme Court has issued an emergency order halting parts of a new abortion law signed by Governor Branstad this morning, according to The Des Moines Register.More >>
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed three bills dealing with abortion, voter identification and medical malpractice.More >>
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed three bills dealing with abortion, voter identification and medical malpractice.More >>