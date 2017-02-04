UI Dance Marathon raises more than $2 million - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UI Dance Marathon raises more than $2 million

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shannon Hayden, Producer
The University of Iowa Dance Marathon raises record amount for kids with cancer.

This year they raised $2,572,130.23 to help fund pediatric cancer research at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The University of Iowa Dance Marathon is a 24-hour dance marathon where students celebrate children survivors and remember the ones who have passed away due to cancer.

