Justice dept. files notice of appeal after judge blocks Trump Immigration Order

The Trump administration on Saturday filed a notice of appeal indicating it intends to challenge a federal judge's ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily blocked entry to the U.S. of those from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The notice was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Washington. It comes a day after a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order that blocked the Trump travel restrictions.

The notice is not the appeal itself. The White House press secretary on Friday said the administration would seek an emergency stay against Judge James L. Robart's restraining order, and defended the travel restrictions as legal.

Trump's Jan. 27 order suspended for 90 days entry to the U.S. by people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The order caused chaos at airports, and among those reported detained or turned away included students, professors, and green card holders.

Some 60,000 visas that had been canceled were deemed valid after the judge issued his ruling.

The International Air Transport Association said in a note to airlines earlier Saturday that restrictions were lifted and "it is as if the Executive Order never existed."

Once the appeal is filed a judge will decide whether to grant the stay. If the stay is granted, the executive order would go back into effect.