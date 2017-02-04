An orphaned calf is now a part of the sweetest family

Baby calves are cute, and babies are adorable, but when you put them together, it's almost too much to handle.

But we’re so thankful photographer Lacey Gray did just that.

“I’m a local photographer here in Mississippi,” Gray told TODAY. “People were tagging me this photo — it was of two calves and a baby. People were telling me ‘You have to do something like this. You’ve got to do it.’”

What began as inspiration for a photo soon became much more. Gray's husband 's uncle connected her with a calf named Molly whose mom had recently died, and Molly quickly became a part of Gray’s family.

In fact, Molly even spent her first night in the Gray's house, and Kinley read her bedtime stories.

“I love her. And I feel like she genuinely loves me too," Gray said. “What’s even better is watching my child with Molly. I know that feeling that I get, that love from Molly, and I just hope Molly feels that from us.”

Molly is now a part of the Gray family’s daily routine: They feed her in the morning, and they walk with her in the afternoon.

“I don't want her to ever be left out, I don’t want her to be lonely — that’s my biggest fear,” said Gray. “I want her to know our touch, our voice. I never wanted her to feel a void or anything like that because she really is just like a baby.”

The family knows that once Molly grows up, they will need to move her to a nearby pasture. But for now, they’re soaking up every second.

“I know this is something so small to most people, but it’s so nice just to be enlightened for a second.”

We can't wait to see more pictures of the unlikely bond!

Brittany Loggins TODAY