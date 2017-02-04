AAA, area tow companies offering free designated rides for Super - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

AAA, area tow companies offering free designated rides for Super Bowl Weekend

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

This Super Bowl Weekend, some tow truck companies will be transporting cars for a good reason.

"We're taking part in the 'Tow to Go' program. It's to help impaired driving over the holiday weekends to prevent fatality accidents," said Dan Ernzen with Beidler Towing in Dubuque.

AAA and Budweiser have launched the 'Tow to Go' program in Iowa this year to prevent drunk driving. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 69 people were killed because of drunk driving last year on Super Bowl Sunday.

This program is about making the roads safe. "So the program really focuses on major holidays, and times throughout the year when people have a  tendency to celebrate when alcohol is consumed. Super Bowl weekend obviously a lot of folks are excited and they're celebrating their team and rooting them on so this is a great opportunity and very important time for us to offer this service,"  said Kevin Bakewell, VP of Public Affairs for AAA.

Because of this service tow companies say there's really no excuse for  drunk driving. "There's no reason why you should get caught behind the wheel....It's free, 100 percent free. We'll come and pick your car up and take you and your car home," added Ernzen.

The 'Tow to Go' service is free for everyone. It runs this weekend till six o'clock Monday morning. All you have to do is call 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

Another thing to keep in mind -- law enforcement  will be  doing special patrols keeping an eye out for drunk drivers this weekend.

