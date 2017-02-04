Two drive-by thefts reported at same Hy-vee Store - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two drive-by thefts reported at same Hy-vee Store

DES MOINES (WHO) -

Police are investigating a pair of very similar thefts in West Des Moines.

Both incidents occurred outside the Hy-Vee store on Valley West Drive, one on December 23rd and the other on January 30th.

The victims reported having their purses stolen from their shopping carts while they were loading groceries in their cars.

In both cases, the suspect managed to remain in their vehicle, grabbing the bags while driving by the victims.

