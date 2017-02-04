Lufthansa says travel rules could change anytime - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Lufthansa says travel rules could change anytime

(AP) -

German airline Lufthansa is cautioning passengers that rules for travel to the U.S. for people from seven countries could change "at any time."

The airline told passengers Saturday on its website that a judge had halted the ban on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

People with those passports and holding a valid visa "are again allowed to travel to the USA."

The airline's statement warns that "short notice changes to the immigration regulations may occur at any time. "

The airline said the final decision regarding immigration lies with the US authorities.

The airline's hub in Frankfurt is a major transit point for international travelers heading to the US.

