Police officer applicants take physical test

Potential police officers are put to the test to join the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

One and half miles and one minute of sit-ups and push-ups are key parts of a physical fitness test for future police officers.

About 150 people took the physical fitness test Saturday and only a handful of those people will become Cedar Rapids police officers at the end of the process.

Dale Dellimore of Mt. Vernon says this is his dream.

"I have a knack for always putting myself in situations and trying to help other people so I figured I might as well make into a career," said Dellimore. "I've only always wanted to be a solider, a fire fighter or a police officer, never anything else."

There was a goal applicants had to reach in this test and if they didn't reach it they were sent home.

Dellimore and many others passed the physical test. Moving them on to the next phase, the written portion.

Cedar Rapids Police Captain Steve O'Konek is excited to see many people applied.

"Well it's fantastic news for us, I mean in the world we live in today there's a high focus on law enforcement, so for us it's great that people are still interested in coming out and working for the community, that's really exciting," said Captain O'Konek.

Dellimore is hopeful he makes the force.

"I want to try and help a community and help people," said Dellimore. "When you change one person's life you can change a lot of people's lives and I admire that."

Captain O'Konek admires the people who applied.

"These people that are out here today that want to enter this workforce to me are heroes because they want to serve and give back to their community and that's really exciting for me," said O'Konek.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department says they are looking to hire four to five officers, but they say they will potentially take more.

The application process is about six months. After the six months are up only a handful of applicants will get offered a job.

