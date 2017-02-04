Osage man charged after police say he sold fake iPhones

An Osage man accused of selling fake iPhones has been charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct and misdemeanor theft.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2jLnVpI ) that 35-year-old Reed Barclay was charged earlier this week after police say Barclay sold a woman a fake iPhone for $300.

She learned it was a knock-off when she took the phone to her cell service provider and was told the phone's serial number didn't match the one on the box.

The woman told police Barclay wouldn't return her money.

Police say Barclay also sold a fake iPhone to another woman in Mason City.

Barclay had been sentenced to 15 years in prison on a drug charge in April and was out on an appeal bond when he allegedly sold the knockoff phones.