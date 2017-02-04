Chinese company giving $300K for Iowa study abroad program

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) -- A Chinese company is donating $300,000 to give Iowa students a chance to study abroad this coming summer and next year.

The Wanxiang Group will donate $300,000 to be used for Muscatine Community School District and Muscatine Community College students to study abroad in China, as part of the 100,000 Strong Initiative. Company officials made the announcement Wednesday, signing a memorandum of understanding with Muscatine officials and Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad.

The company's executive vice president, Pin Ni, says more than 1,000 students from the U.S. have been to China through the 100,000 Strong Initiative.