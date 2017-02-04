Chinese company giving $300K for Iowa study abroad program - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chinese company giving $300K for Iowa study abroad program

Posted: Updated:

  MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) -- A Chinese company is donating $300,000 to give Iowa students a chance to study abroad this coming summer and next year.
   The Wanxiang Group will donate $300,000 to be used for Muscatine Community School District and Muscatine Community College students to study abroad in China, as part of the 100,000 Strong Initiative. Company officials made the announcement Wednesday, signing a memorandum of understanding with Muscatine officials and Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad.
   The company's executive vice president, Pin Ni, says more than 1,000 students from the U.S. have been to China through the 100,000 Strong Initiative.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.