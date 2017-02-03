Waterloo Black Hawks beat Tri-City 7-4.

The UNI softball team defeated Illinois State 8-2 on Sunday, completing a three game sweep to capture a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship. The Panthers and Redbirds finished tied on top of the league standings, but UNI will take the number one seed in the Valley tournament based on their 3-0 head-to-head record against ISU.More >>
The favorite got it done.More >>
The Waterloo Black Hawks left it all out on the ice winning a physical battle against Sioux City 3-1 to force a decisive fifth game in the Western Conference Final.More >>
Chicago scored early and often as the top seeded Steel eliminated the Dubuque Fighting Saints from the USHL Eastern Conference Finals with a 7-3 win. The Steel ended the best of five series 3-1.More >>
Matiss Kivlenieks made 29 saves in a 3-0 Sioux City Musketeers win at Young Arena Friday during Game Three of a USHL Western Conference Final Series against the Waterloo Black Hawks. ..More >>
