Waterloo Black Hawks beat Tri-City 7-4.

The Waterloo Black Hawks gave up a goal just 27 seconds into their game with Tri-City before rallying for a 7-4 victory.

The Storm's Linus Weissbach scored a goal before a good portion of the crowd at Young Arena had found seats. But the Black Hawks' Chase Pilawski

scored a goal 4 minutes later to even the score...Waterloo scored 7 of the next nine goals to get the victory.