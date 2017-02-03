Waterloo Black Hawks beat Tri-City 7-4. - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Black Hawks beat Tri-City 7-4.

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Waterloo Black Hawks gave up a goal just 27 seconds into their game with Tri-City before rallying for a 7-4 victory.

The Storm's Linus Weissbach scored a goal before a good portion of the crowd at Young Arena had found seats.  But the Black Hawks' Chase Pilawski

scored a goal 4 minutes later to even the score...Waterloo scored 7 of the next nine goals to get the victory.

