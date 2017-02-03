The UNI Women blow out Evansville 62-36

Northern Iowa picked up a road win over the Evansville Purple Aces on Friday night, dominating the second half and finishing with a 62-36 victory. The Panthers improved to 16-5 overall and 9-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play.



It was just a two-point game at halftime, with the Panthers only shooting below 30-percent in the first half. UNI turned it on in the second, outscoring the Purple Aces 36-12 in the second half to seal the win.

The Panthers were led by freshman Abby Gerrits who scored a career-high 18 points in her first collegiate start. She finished the game shooting 6-for-13 from the field while adding a career-high four rebounds. Hannah Schonhardt added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, her third of the season.

Evansville led the Panthers in the first quarter on a product of a 7-0 run early in the quarter, leading by three with 3:08 on the clock. But Gerrits had an answer for the Panthers, scoring a key three-pointer with 34 seconds left in the quarter to take a 13-12 heading into the second.

Angie Davison was 2-for-3 from the three-point line in the second quarter, coming in with well-timed shots to keep the Panthers ahead. Her first three came at the 8:25 mark to put UNI up 18-16, followed by one of her most important shots of the night, hitting a trey at the 2:12 mark to take back the lead from the Purple Aces. UNI ended the half with back-to-back threes from Davison and Schonhardt to lead 26-24.