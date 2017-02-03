College Wrestling, #3 Iowa thumps Wisconsin 30-8 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

College Wrestling, #3 Iowa thumps Wisconsin 30-8

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

The third-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team got four bonus-point wins from four seniors and saw another Hawkeye win for the first time in front of the home crowd in Friday night’s 33-8 win over No. 16 Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sammy Brooks won by fall in 4:54 and fellow classmates Thomas Gilman, Topher Carton, and Alex Meyer won by major decision. Junior Phillip Laux, an Iowa City West High School graduate who found himself in the lineup for the fourth time this season at 133 pounds, won 6-2 to win for the first time in his career at Carver-Hawkeye Arena while earning his first dual win of the season.

Iowa improves to 9-2.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.