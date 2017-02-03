College Wrestling, #3 Iowa thumps Wisconsin 30-8

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The third-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team got four bonus-point wins from four seniors and saw another Hawkeye win for the first time in front of the home crowd in Friday night’s 33-8 win over No. 16 Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sammy Brooks won by fall in 4:54 and fellow classmates Thomas Gilman, Topher Carton, and Alex Meyer won by major decision. Junior Phillip Laux, an Iowa City West High School graduate who found himself in the lineup for the fourth time this season at 133 pounds, won 6-2 to win for the first time in his career at Carver-Hawkeye Arena while earning his first dual win of the season.

Iowa improves to 9-2.