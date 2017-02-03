Cedar Falls Girls thump Waterloo West 6-39 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls Girls thump Waterloo West 6-39

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The sixth ranked Cedar Falls girls jumped to a 15-3 first quarter lead and cruised to a 56-39 victory and regular season sweep of Waterloo West.

The Tigers improved to 14-1 with the win while West fell to 10 ad 7 with the loss.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.