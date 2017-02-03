Child Endangerment charges in fire started with propane torch

A mother is facing Child Endangerment charges. Investigators say someone in the home set the house on fire while using a propane torch.

Authorities say 29-year-old Brenna Ann Folkers put her two-year-old son in danger.

He was home during the January fire and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a propane torch that police say Folkers admitted was being used to help her get high.

Waterloo firefighters responded to a fire in a trailer home in the South View Estates in January.

The fire was contained to a small portion of the floor, but firefighters found a two-year-old boy in the front bedroom, not far from the fire.

His mother, 29-year-old Brenna Ann Folkers, according to court documents, admits to police she smoked hash oil and marijuana inside the home while her son was there.

Also telling police, the propane torch was used to light the various drugs and cigarettes.

KWWL went looking for Folkers at her home to ask her about the charges.

She answered the door.

KWWL's Jessica Hartman: "Can you tell me what you were doing with the propane torch?"

Folkers: "We were smoking a cigarette that night and he lit it with that."

Then Folkers' 2-year-old son came to the door.

KWWL: "Hi. How are you?"

Folkers' son: "Hi. How are you?"

KWWL: "How is he doing?"

Folkers: "He is good."

KWWL: "Recovered from the smoke?"

Folkers: "Yeah."

But when asked about the drugs she admitted to police were used in the home, Folkers replied, "I am not going to answer any of these questions. I don't have to answer to you."

Folkers' son was found covered in soot and was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital.

Folkers is charged with an aggravated misdemeanor for the Child Endangerment.

She faces up to two years in prison and a $6,000 fine, if convicted.