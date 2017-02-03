Nearly everything for sale inside CR hotel to make way for flood protection

Nearly everything is for sale inside the Best Western Cooper's Mill hotel and restaurant in Cedar Rapids.

After the 2016 flood the hotel which is located right by the river never reopened, instead it was bought out by the city for $5.3 million.

The city plans to demolish the building and use the space for permanent flood protection.

"They have lots of stuff here that's in pretty good shape," says Tim Hofferber, a shopper.

National Content Liquidators is putting on the sale and plans to get rid of everything.

"Mostly what you will hear will be an echo when we are done," says Sales Manager John Feldhaus.

The city hopes to demolish the building come spring but it will be years before construction of the flood control system makes it to the area

The sale began Thursday and plans to go on for at least three weeks.







