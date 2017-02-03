Man shot outside Waterloo nightclub arrested on gun charges

A man who was shot in the stomach outside a nightclub is now arrested on federal charges. 23-year-old Sadorieous Collins, of Waterloo, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Police say he was shot after a fight outside Club Vive in the 700 bock of Logan Ave. in July of 2016. He was found a few blocks away near the intersection of Conger St. and Mullen Ave.