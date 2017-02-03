Ken O'Keefe returns to Iowa Hawkeye Football program as Quarterbacks Coach

Ken O’Keefe, who served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Iowa from 1999-2011, has been named quarterbacks coach for the Hawkeye football program. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz made the announcement Friday.

“We are pleased to have Ken rejoin our coaching staff in this position,” said Ferentz. “Ken is an excellent teacher who brings a wealth of college and NFL coaching experience to our staff. During Ken’s years in our program, the individual growth and overall performance of our quarterbacks played a major role in the success of our football team. Ken is a key addition to our staff moving forward. He is an outstanding person and a perfect fit to our staff.”

“I am excited to return to Iowa as quarterbacks coach,” said O’Keefe. “I look forward to working with Kirk Ferentz again, and the entire coaching staff. I gained valuable experience in Miami the last five years, but at the same time I am anxious to return to coaching and working with college players, and being back on campus at the University of Iowa.”

Iowa was bowl eligible in the final 11 seasons O’Keefe was on staff, ranking in the top 10 in the final national rankings on four occasions. The Hawkeyes won Big Ten titles in 2002 and 2004 and placed second in 2009. Twenty Hawkeye offensive players under O’Keefe were selected in the NFL Draft. Four of the top seasons in Iowa history, for average passing yards per game, occurred under O’Keefe’s direction.