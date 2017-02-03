Second graders jump into a virtual reality world

Second graders at Orchard Hill Elementary School in Cedar Falls were all smiles Friday afternoon while embracing the world beyond the classroom.

Technology teacher Luke Wagner walked the students through prehistoric times and through a fossil museum, all by virtual reality goggles.

"Yeah it felt kind of weird because it looked like there was a hole in the ground and you stepped on it and it looked kind of scary," said Kinzie Clayton, Second Grader.

Wagner's smile was as big as the kids'.

"They love it, every group that comes in says 'this is so fun' and they don't even realize they are learning, which is really the best part," said Wagner. "If you can make kids learn and have fun... what a great opportunity."

"You can learn more with technology and it's not just having to do boring stuff, it's fun," said Jayce Gaherty, Second Grader.

Before Mr. Wagner's lesson, the second graders had already learned about dinosaurs.

Virtual reality was a way to bring their lesson's to life.

Wagner says all Cedar Falls schools have access to the virtual reality goggles and many other tech tools.

