Dubuque man charged with pimping

A Dubuque man is charged with pimping after police say he rented out a motel room to have a woman perform sexual favors for men with money. 32-year-old Sylvester Durrah, also known as "Little Dude", is facing charges.

According to court documents from our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald, officers performed a welfare check at the Motel 6 on Dodge St. on November 29, 2016. They met with an 18-year-old woman who told police she met with Durrah who helped her pay for the room as a part of a prostitution scheme.

Police say the two would work together to set up encounters with paying men. Durrah's bail is set at $25,000.