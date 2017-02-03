Nordstrom pulls Ivanka Trump fashion line over fears of boycott - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Nordstrom pulls Ivanka Trump fashion line over fears of boycott

Nordstrom claims it's not political, but the national department chain announcing that is is dropping First Daughter Ivanka Trump's fashion line.

A spokesperson for the company says it because of low sales.  But according to inside sources, the anti-Trump group "Grab Your Wallet Campaign" was asking people to boycott any store that sold Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise.

Neiman Marcus also dropped Ivanka Trump's merchandise from its website. 

