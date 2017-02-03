Shooting under investigation in Dubuque

Dubuque police responded to a disturbance Friday morning involving shots fired in the 2100 block of Jackson Street.

As officers arrived, they were directed to the alley east of Jackson Street where they saw an adult male who was later identified as Fred Jenkins, 32, of Chicago.

The initial investigation revealed there was an argument between Jenkins and another adult male inside 2150 Jackson Street. The argument became physical when the two men moved outside to the rear of the residence. At that time, Jenkins was shot in the leg.

Jenkins was transported to Finley Hospital for treatment of his injury that is not believed to be life-threatening. The man believed to have fired the gun was gone once police arrived.

A suspect vehicle description was given to surrounding police officers and the vehicle believed to be related to this incident was stopped in Elizabeth, Illinois. The driver was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.