Picture of a calf sitting in a parked car outside an Iowa store going viral

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WAUKON (KWWL) -

As the person posted on Facebook, this is something you see only in Iowa. 

It's a picture of a calf sitting in a car.

Brenda Strong says she took this is in a parking lot at the Dollar General in Waukon.

The picture is going viral. 

