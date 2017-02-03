Lady Gaga dedicates her Super Bowl concert 'for everyone' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Lady Gaga dedicates her Super Bowl concert 'for everyone'

Posted: Updated:

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer
  
HOUSTON (AP) -- Lady Gaga said she hopes her Super Bowl halftime show will celebrate "inclusion" and the "spirit of equality" during a time of national division.
  
"This performance is for everyone. I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that's watching will never forget," she said at a news conference Thursday in Houston.
  
Lady Gaga wouldn't reveal what songs she would sing, how many costumes she'll wear or any staging details, but promised a "tremendously athletic" show and no reappearance of her infamous meat dress.
  
The 13-minute concert will also feature an appearance by Tony Bennett, whom Lady Gaga called a "tremendously wise man." Lady Gaga and Bennett recorded the 2012 album of duets, "Cheek to Cheek."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.