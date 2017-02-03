VIDEO: Raging fire at Virginia recycling center - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Raging fire at Virginia recycling center

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A huge fire broke out at a recycling center in Virginia.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

