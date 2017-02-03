Iowa matchstick model maker working on Millennium Falcon

There may not be a lot of people in Gladbrook, Iowa, but there sure are a lot of matchsticks.

A man named Pat Acton is behind all of the beautiful artwork at "Matchstick Marvels."

He's found a way to make beautiful models that all started as just a pile of matchsticks and some glue.

He says he started doing this after hearing about it while watching the news. He also loved woodworking, but didn't have the money or tools. This was cheaper. and soon it turned into a big hobby.

Now people from all over the world travel to Iowa to see Matchstick Marvels.

He's made everything from the nation's capitol and Hogwarts, to a two-headed dragon and the bald eagle.

Coming soon: The Millennium Falcon.

He hopes to have that done by the summertime. Acton says the Falcon is already made out of more than 6 million matchsticks, and he still has work to do.

If you would like to visit Matchstick Marvels, you can call the business and set up a time you'd like to visit.