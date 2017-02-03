Postal worker pleads not guilty to mail theft in Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Postal worker pleads not guilty to mail theft in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A Sergeant Bluff man has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he stole mail while working for the U.S. Postal Service.

Online court records say a trial is scheduled to begin April 3 for 42-year-old Kirk Baird in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Prosecutors say in a news release that from August through Oct. 20 last year, Baird took letters and other pieces of mail and removed from them cash, gift cards and other valuable items.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years without the possibility of parole.

