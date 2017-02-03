More than 70 Dubuque non-profits on display tonight

More than 70 non-profits that serve the Dubuque area will be on display tonight as part of the annual Community Showcase.

The event, hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, will run from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Mystique Community Ice Center.

You'll be able to learn about all those organizations and how they serve this area. You'll also be able to vote for your favorites to help them win prizes.

They're also offering free ice skating from 4-5:45 p.m., followed by a free hockey game put on by the Dubuque Devils high school hockey team.

Admission and parking are free, and there will also be free entertainment from the Dubuque Chorale Cadenza, The Grand Opera House, and the Ignite Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School Show Choir.

They'll also have concessions available for purchase.

For more information on this event, visit https://www.dbqfoundation.org/events/community-showcase.