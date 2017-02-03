French soldier shoots man who attacked them outside Louvre

UPDATE: One of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions was evacuated today after a soldier was attacked by someone carrying two machetes.

Police say when the man was told he couldn't enter a shopping mall near the Louvre Museum with two backpacks, he pulled out a knife and attacked.

A soldier opened fire, striking the man five times.

The attacker was seriously wounded. The soldier was slightly hurt.

PREVIOUS STORY: Paris police say a soldier has opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone, and the area is being evacuated.

The Paris police press office said it has no other details other than that a soldier opened fire.

A police union official, Luc Poignant, told BFM-TV that an attacker assaulted the soldier and that the area is now being secured.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions.

Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.