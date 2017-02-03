Iowa lawmakers may not be paying enough for health insurance - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa lawmakers may not be paying enough for health insurance

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An analysis by The Des Moines Register shows more than two-thirds of Iowa legislators are paying hundreds of dollars less a month than appropriate for their health insurance, a potential violation of state law.

Data analyzed by the newspaper  shows that more than 90 of nearly 150 Iowa legislators pay as little as $20 a month in health insurance premiums, rather than the $142 to $334 a month those plans call for. Another nearly 40 lawmakers pay up to $344 a month for coverage plans, rather than as much as $446 their plans call for.

The newspaper found the total underpayments are costing taxpayers more than $29,000 a month, about $350,000 a year.

The state Department of Administrative Services provided the data, but declined the newspaper's request for comment. The Attorney General's Office also declined to comment.

