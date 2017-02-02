Kurt Warner up for third shot at the Hall of Fame

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement is Saturday and Kurt Warner who is a finalist is hoping the third time is the charm.

Warner is up for the Hall of Fame for a third time....

To help his case--- Kurt tweeted out today---- the fact he is the only player to win two league MVP's and not be elected to the Hall of Fame and Warner is also the only quarterback to start three Super Bowls to not gain induction

Kurt Warner won a super bowl title in 2000 with the St. Louis Rams over the Tennessee Titans and coincidentally Warner and the rams lost to tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl 15 years ago.