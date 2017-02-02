Carter's dream of going to college comes true

A video has gone viral of a teenage boy with Down syndrome learning he had been accepted to the University of Iowa, a dream come true.

Carter Friday, of Belvidere, Ill., was opening his letter while his mother, Becky, filmed the moment without knowing what it would say.

"I was ecstatic. I still get very emotional about it. I never in my life when he was born thought I'd ever get to say my son is going to go to college and now we get to say that," Becky said.

Carter tells us he was very excited, but the video is evidence enough of that.

The Fridly family had no idea that college was a possibility for their son but that Carter was determined to go to college after getting his high school this upcoming May.

"His dream came true. If he wouldn't have continued to prod me and say I want to college. He kept saying I'm going to college," she said.

He'll join the universities REACH program which is dedicated to students with special needs, aimed at helping them live an independent life.

"I'm going to get a job," Carter said.

But there will plenty of time for Carter to also have some fun.

"They get to stay in that dorm and they get to go to the football games and they get to experience everything a college students life gets to experience," his mother said.

Telling KWWL, she wants more than anything for people to take away something from this video of her son, that there are options for families like them. That opportunities do exist for special need teens after high school.

She said she hopes to see it become an easier process for families to learn about these opportunities, as well as additional federal funding to help.