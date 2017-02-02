Laced lollipop kills teen - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Laced lollipop kills teen

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

Erie police in Pennsylvania tell parents to be on the lookout for potentially dangerous drug laced lollipops.  

According to the Erie Police Chief, an officer came into contact with a female teenager who was in possession of the green candy. Police found out that student overdosed on the lollipops.

A total of 15 suckers were recovered, but police believe as many as 60 were handed out.

The recovered lollipops are being sent to a lab to be tested. 

In the meantime, police are urging parents to be on the lookout.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.