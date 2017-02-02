Laced lollipop kills teen

Erie police in Pennsylvania tell parents to be on the lookout for potentially dangerous drug laced lollipops.

According to the Erie Police Chief, an officer came into contact with a female teenager who was in possession of the green candy. Police found out that student overdosed on the lollipops.

A total of 15 suckers were recovered, but police believe as many as 60 were handed out.

The recovered lollipops are being sent to a lab to be tested.

In the meantime, police are urging parents to be on the lookout.