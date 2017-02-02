Iowans discuss eliminating daylight saving

An eastern Iowa lawmaker proposes a law that could end daylight saving time in the state.

Sen. Jeff Danielson, D-Cedar Falls, and a few other lawmakers propose an end to daylight saving, which means you wouldn't have to adjust your clocks every spring and fall an hour.

Springing ahead and falling back could be a thing of the past if those lawmakers get the chance to eliminate daylight saving.

Senate File 168 indicates an end to daylight saving time.

It's been a social norm for decades, and it gives people like farmers and construction workers an extra hour of sunlight in the evening during the summer months.

"Either way. I'm not really strong on it either way," Sarah Bey of Cedar Falls said.

"If daylight saving time was done away with, it would definitely be a switch-up for a lot of people, and I think it might be a little confusing for them," Jordan Huff of University of Northern Iowa said.

"Waking up before the sun sucks. It's cold. It's dark. You don't want to wake up. At least having the sunrise when you wake up is easier. I feel like that would be weird if we didn't have that," UNI student Morgan Dobroski said.

Everyone, including reporters, are affected by daylight saving.

"It would be weird to go off from what I'm so used to," Huff said.

In Senator Danielson's hometown of Cedar Falls, several people are curious about eliminating daylight saving time, but they're also concerned how it might work with other states.

"When you think about business meetings, and anything else you're trying to engage with, you have another factor you have to think about for another couple of hours of daylight you might get for a few months. I don't think it would be worth it," Bey said.

"Well, I have a lot of appointments up at Rochester, and that would be daylight, and we would be central, and I just don't know," Linda Wagner said.

According to Senator Danielson, he's looking forward to hearing from Iowans about the matter.

If passed, Iowa could join Arizona and Hawaii as the only states that don't observe daylight saving.

As a reminder, Senator Danielson says this isn't a formal act, and lawmakers are simply discussing the possibility.

