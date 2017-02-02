UPDATE: Man arrested for allegedly setting his home on fire

UPDATE: An eastern Iowa man is accused of setting fire to a house.

Waterloo Police arrested Michael Morehouse over the weekend on a second-degree arson charge.

Firefighters battling a fire at 1144 Glenny Avenue.

Crews at the scene say Morehouse escaped the fire by jumping through a window.

Investigators say the fire started in the basement.

Morehouse was arrested Sunday and later released from jail.

----------------------------------------

An afternoon house fire remains suspicious Thursday night after samples were sent to the state crime lab.

Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Trelor says the department used their arson dog to work the scene and take samples.

Fire crews responded to to a home in the 1100 Block of Glenny Ave. around 11:00 a.m.

Waterloo Battalion Chief Mike Moore says the fire started in the basement after the homeowner turned up the furnace.

Mike Morehouse, the homeowner, jumped out of his window and ran to his neighbors house after hearing a loud boom.

"I heard a boom of some sort, but I don't know if it was a house or these trucks," said neighbor Nicki Kimberly, Waterloo.

Kimberly says she talked to Morehouse before he was put in the ambulance.

"I asked if he was alright and he said, 'I just don't know'," said Kimberly.

Expressing concern for her neighbor, Kimberly said, "he was really shook up, I hope he's okay."

Morehouse was taken to the hospital following the incident.

Chief Moore says he was complaining of being cold after jumping out of his bedroom window in just his pajamas.

He also may have inhaled some smoke.