Police: Mom tried to drown child in bathtub

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK/CNN) – A Houston mother is wanted by police after sources confirm she allegedly tried to drown one of her kids in a bathtub.

Joshlyn Guy, a mother of three, is accused of taping the hands and mouths of her children – ages 5, 6 and 7 – and trying to drown the youngest in the bathtub.

According to court documents, one child told investigators her mother said they were “going to meet God.” Another child asked his mom what she was doing, and according to court documents, the child was told they were “going to Heaven.”

The documents also show the third child told investigators that she watched her mother hold her sister in a bathtub full of water and that “her sister was kicking her legs while her mom was holding her.”

Law enforcement sources say a woman the children called an aunt intervened, telling the children to run away.

Guy has a history of drug possession and prostitution. She has been charged with child endangerment, but she has not been arrested.

All three children are safe.