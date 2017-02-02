Second person arrested in shots fired near UNI campus - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Second person arrested in shots fired near UNI campus

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

A second person is arrested in connection to shots fired near the University of Northern Iowa campus.  22-year-old Corion Pursley is now facing charges of possession of weapons by a felon. 

Police say he and 22-year-old Darius Nickelous both had the gun used in the shooting on January 14. 

Officers say gunfire was reported inside and outside of the Wesley Foundation Church on College St.  Nickelous was arrested shortly after and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a convicted felon with a gun.  Nobody was hurt.

