Lawsuit: High school coaches and administrators allowed players to haze and sexually assault teammates

A suburban Chicago school district is facing a lawsuit after a high school football hazing scandal that shocked the community.

It surrounds Lake Zurich High School, and what allegedly happened inside a locker room in October 2016.

The suit, brought on by two of the victims, accuses the district, school officials and coaches of knowing that hazing and bullying was taking place...including forcing teammates to "strip naked and perform oral sex on one another."

According to the lawsuit, one incident was witnessed by a security officer who was doing safety checks near the school locker room. He reports seeing varsity football players "engaged in inappropriate behavior."

The alleged acts include sodomizing new recruits with broomsticks, forcing them to perform oral sex on each other, urinating on them and slapping them in the face with their genitals.

The lawsuit claims players at this high school have been carrying out these abusive hazing tactics for more than 20 years and school administrators are aware of them.