U.S. to hit Iran with new sanctions for testing ballistic missile

President Donald Trump's administration is planning to hit Iran with new sanctions Friday to punish Tehran for test-firing a medium-range ballistic missile, NBC News has confirmed.

The sanctions order comes a day after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said the White House was putting Iran "on notice."

While it wasn't immediately clear what kind of punishment was going to be meted out, Reuters reported that the U.S. is being careful to impose the sanctions in such a way as not to violate the existing Iranian nuclear arms deal.

During the campaign, Trump took several stances on the Iran nuclear containment deal signed by former President Barack Obama and other world powers in 2015. At some points, Trump vowed to strictly police the agreement. At others, he threatened to tear it up.

Iran has confirmed that it test-fired a missile on Sunday but insisted it did not violate the nuclear deal because this missile is not capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. It was the first launch of its kind since Trump took office.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.