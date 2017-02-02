UPDATE: Shooter identified in 22-year-old's death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Shooter identified in 22-year-old's death

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CAMANCHE -

UPDATE:  Authorities say the shooter is 25-year-old Derick Carroll.  They say he is cooperating with investigators and no arrest has been made.

A death investigation is underway after a 22-year-old is found with a gunshot.  Police responding to the 600 block of 5th Ave. in Camanche in Clinton County.

Officers found Nicholas Luskey lying next to a car with a wound to his chest.  He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics but did not survive.

Investigators believe it is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.  Autopsy results are pending.

