Ben & Jerry's introducing a little slice of heaven

Get ready for a little slice of heaven.

Ben and Jerry's is introducing Pint Slices, ice cream sandwiches, in four flavors: Americone Dream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup.

The new product will be available nationwide at the beginning of February, according to a press release, and will be sold in packs of three for $4.99 (though one can also buy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint Slices individually for $2.99)