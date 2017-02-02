Ben & Jerry's introducing a little slice of heaven - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ben & Jerry's introducing a little slice of heaven

Written by Sara Belmont
Get ready for a little slice of heaven.

Ben and Jerry's is introducing Pint Slices, ice cream sandwiches, in four flavors: Americone Dream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup. 

The new product will be available nationwide at the beginning of February, according to a press release, and will be sold in packs of three for $4.99 (though one can also buy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint Slices individually for $2.99)

