UPDATE: Fire crews respond to home in Waterloo

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: A man jumps out of his bedroom window after his basement catches fire.

The fire starting around 11 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Glenny Avenue.

Battalion Chief Mike Moore says the fire started in the basement near a stairwell, possibly after the home owner turned up the furnace.

He says the man who lives in the home was asleep in his bedroom when he heard a "boom" coming from the basement.

The man then jump out of his window and ran down the street to a neighbor.

Moore say the basement has heavy fire damage and investigators are returning to the home later Thursday to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire crews respond to a fire at a home on Glenny Ave. in Waterloo Thursday morning. 

Neighbors say a man in his 50's was in his home when the fire started.

We are told the man is in the ambulance now.

