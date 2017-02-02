Cedar Rapids Park and Rec hosts "Minions Party" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Park and Rec hosts "Minions Party"

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation department will be hosting a "minions Party" on Saturday, February 18th. 

It will be held at the Ushers Ferry Lodge from 1:00-2:00. Participants need to be ages two and up. 

For more information: 319-286-5566 or go to www.crrec.org.

