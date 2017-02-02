WATCH: Dog can't get enough of sled - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Dog can't get enough of sled

Waukesha, WISCONSIN (KWWL) -

There are sled dogs and then, there's Roxie.

She's a dog that likes to go sledding, over and over again.

Roxie the sledding Sheltie lives in Wisconsin.

Her owners say most dogs they've seen are too scared and they jump off the sled right away... but not Roxie.

At the end of the day, they have to drag her in the house on the sled.

