"Most destructive weapon of all time:" Hitler's phone up for sale

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
The telephone Adolf Hitler used to send millions of people to die is up for sale in a controversial auction.

The phone will be auctioned off in the U.S. The auction house describes the phone as "arguably the most destructive weapon of all time."

Those at the auction house expect Hitler's telephone to sell for $300,000.

