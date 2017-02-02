UPDATE: Woman accused of robbing Jackson County elementary school confesses

UPDATE:

Preston Police say they have found the woman accused of robbing Easton Valley Elementary School.

According to a post on their Facebook page, they interviewed the woman who then confessed to being involved with the break-in.

They say the case remains under investigation until the man is found.

----------------------------------------

The Preston Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspected of robbing Easton Valley Elementary School.

An officer with the police department said it happened overnight on Jan. 26, but couldn't comment on what, if anything, was taken.

If you have any information on the two, call the Preston Police at 563-689-6868.