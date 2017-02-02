Former President George H. W. Bush, wife, to flip coin at Super - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former President George H. W. Bush, wife, to flip coin at Super Bowl

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
After being released from the hospital recently, a former president and his wife will appear at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, will flip the coin before the big game.

According to a spokesman, they are both honored and excited to be there.

The Patriots and Falcons will be facing off in the Super Bowl in Houston this weekend.

